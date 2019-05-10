Ontario responds to recommendations made from Barton Street jail overdose inquest

The ministry responsible for correctional centres in the province has officially responded to recommendations made after last year’s inquest into overdose deaths at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre (HWDC).

The ministry’s response came in an 18-page document a little over a year after the six-week inquest which called for a number of actions including random searches on staff, restricting numbers of inmates allowed in a cell to just two, and equipping guards with naloxone.

The inquest, which ended on May 18, 2018, made 62 recommendations for the HWDC. The Ministry of the Solicitor General responded to all in a letter dated on April 26, 2019, saying some of the requested changes are already being made including “real-time” video monitoring in cells and living areas.

However, restricting numbers of inmates allowed in a cell to just two, and searches on staff were essentially dismissed.

Although many of the responses outlined how policies are already being met, there were some subjects where the ministry noted a plan of action.

Here are some of the ministry’s responses to the most notable inquest recommendations:

Two inmates per cell

“The HWDC makes every effort to ensure that inmates are not housed in situations involving three inmates per cell; however, the ministry has no control over the number of inmates admitted into custody.

“Capacity needs are continually assessed to ensure that beds are available where they are most needed in the province.”

Upgrading video monitoring capability

“The HWDC is continuing to upgrade the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system in the institution to reflect more modern and comprehensive video coverage.

“The Ministry is committed to a full upgrade to the existing CCTV system to provide 100% inmate coverage, including day rooms. The planning phase of this project is anticipated to commence in May 2019.”

Record Keeping

“The HWDC is developing an audit process to identify deficiencies with institutional security policies, including logbooks, security checks, and record keeping by correctional staff. The process will include identifying deficiencies and appropriate corrective measures to be taken. This is to be implemented in May 2019.”

“A feasibility assessment of requirements for electronic logbooks will be completed by May 2019.”

Detection of drug use

“The HWDC management conducted an evaluation of night security rounds to ensure correctional officers employ the best practices to improve detection of contraband drug use by inmates. Local training was provided in May 2018 to all correctional officers on recognizing the signs of an overdose.

“In September 2018, the ministry announced the introduction of a second canine team for the western region to be located at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. The additional team will allow for increased canine searches at the HWDC.”

Random searches of staff

“Correctional staff are not routinely subject to searches. However, in the event there is a reasonable suspicion that correctional staff are in possession of contraband, appropriate steps can be taken to conduct a lawful search.”

Canine unit searches

“In September of 2018, a second canine team was announced for the Western region.

“The HWDC will increase the frequency of canine searches in the admitting area.”

Opioid, mental health, and suicide awareness training

“The ministry is working with the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction (CAMH) on additional mental health training and is expected to begin the new training program in Summer 2019 for all correctional officers”

Equip officers with NarCan (Naloxone)

“In September 2018, Narcan kits were made available to HWDC correctional officers.

“Narcan kits are available at designated locations throughout all provincial correctional institutions, including HWDC”

Provide CPR training to interested inmates

“The ministry is initiating a pilot project in selected institutions for late Spring 2019 to explore providing first aid among inmates.”

Other recommendations from the inquest suggested ways on limiting the distribution of contraband from inmate to inmate by installing additional barriers at the bottom of each cell, however, the ministry essentially rejected the idea saying “a product has not been identified that is compatible with the facility environment and existing door warranties.”

The ministry also said it expects to re-open the facilities gymnasium, to address “unhealthy living conditions” and “lack of fresh air,” once approval for five “recreation officers” is granted.

