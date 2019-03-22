Hamilton police hand over latest case of Barton Street jail death to coroner’s office

Hamilton police have now turned over the investigation of a sudden death at the Barton Street jail on Thursday night to the Ontario Coroner’s Office.

The death has been ruled as not suspicious, however, that does not rule out the possibility of it being an overdose death.

Hamilton police were called to the jail about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Last Saturday, the families of men who have died from overdoses at the jail rallied outside, frustrated at the lack of progress in the wake of an inquest into eight of the deaths.

Ten months ago, 62 recommendations were made and one of the key concerns is that drugs, including fentanyl, are still getting inside.

A report from Ontario’s coroner shows more inmates have died from overdoses at the Barton Street jail than at any other Ontario detention centre over the last several years.