‘Weekend from hell’ for local firefighters as arson season begins

A number of fires over the May long weekend – including a deadly Selkirk Avenue blaze that killed two people – were part of a “weekend from hell” for local firefighters, said their union president.

United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest told 680 CJOB that the arrival of warm weather often brings with it an increase in arson throughout the city.

“We had over seven fires throughout the weekend,” said Forrest.

“It started off with the tragic fire on Selkirk Avenue. There’s many of these fires that are being investigated now.

“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year. Every time during this summer, we see this coming out.”

“It’s not unusual for calls to increase during the warm weather … but all I’ve been seeing and all I’ve heard from the firefighters that I’ve talked to is that it was a highly busy weekend, the busiest it’s been in years and years and years,” said Kelcey French, a firefighter and union executive.

“It was one for the books … We’re hoping this trend doesn’t continue.”

Forrest said firefighters will be launching an annual campaign soon to encourage Winnipeggers to remove rubbish from their back lanes, as well as community outreach to help local residents keep the streets safe in regard to arson.

This past weekend was both tragic and exhausting for Winnipeg firefighters. WFD dealt with 7 major fires including the tragic Selkirk Avenue fire where two people lost their lives. This is one long weekend that the firefighters of Winnipeg will never forget. #neveroffduty pic.twitter.com/HIovqQg0ol — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) May 21, 2019

