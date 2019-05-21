Natural gas explosion south of Calgary sends man to hospital

Police and fire officials are investigating after a natural gas explosion south of Calgary sent a man to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night.

The RCMP said officers were alerted to the blast, which rocked a rural location about three kilometres west of DeWinton, at 8:23 p.m. They said paramedics and members of the Foothills Fire Service responded to the scene along with police officers.

“A large plume of smoke could be seen, but fire officials indicated no risk to the public,” Okotoks RCMP said in a news release.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in Calgary, according to police.

The RCMP said an investigation into what caused the blast is ongoing.