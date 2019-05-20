Serious collision in Milton leaves one man dead: police

Halton Regional Police say a man has died on scene after a serious collision in Milton Monday morning.

Police said the crash occurred on Lower Base Line at around 8:21 a.m.

Road closures are in effect from Fifth Line to Britannia Road, in both directions, tweeted police.

