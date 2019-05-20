Crime
May 20, 2019 11:17 am
Updated: May 20, 2019 11:18 am

Serious collision in Milton leaves one man dead: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Photo of a Halton Regional Police cruiser.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

Halton Regional Police say a man has died on scene after a serious collision in Milton Monday morning.

Police said the crash occurred on Lower Base Line at around 8:21 a.m.

Road closures are in effect from Fifth Line to Britannia Road, in both directions, tweeted police.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5th Line Milton
Britannia Milton
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Lower Base Line
Milton
Milton collision
Milton crash

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.