Motorcyclist dead after crash in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a crash in Oakville that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.

Collision reconstruction investigators believe the 41-year-old Oakville man, who was riding a 2008 Suzuki, lost control on Gill Crescent near Dundas Street West and Towne Boulevard around 5 p.m.

The cyclist is believed to have slid along the roadway and come to rest a short distance away. He later was pronounced dead in hospital, according to Halton police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the rider.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

