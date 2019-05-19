Large blaze on Winnipeg’s Young Street destroys 2 homes, damages 4 others

A fire on Winnipeg’s Young Street has destroyed the home of a family with five children.

The blaze could be seen from kilometres away shortly after 11 a.m.

Firefighters say the blaze began in an abandoned duplex and quickly spread to the neighbouring house.

The duplex was boarded up from a previous fire that happened in March 2018.

“This house was structurally unsound to begin with, and the rear of the yard does have a consistent amount of rubbish. As to where the fire started, that is under investigation,” said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Platoon Chief Ryan Marchak.

Flames could be seen shooting up 15 to 20 feet in the air.

A source told Global News one of the families’ kids screamed to alert them of the fire, and they grabbed as much as they could before evacuating.

The family is wondering why the abandoned home wasn’t demolished sooner.

More to come.