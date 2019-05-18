Winnipeg firefighters battle three overnight fires across the city

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Friday night and early Saturday morning with three fires across the city.

The first fire started at a two-storey home in the 0-100 block of Ghent Cove around 9:44 pm Friday night. Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached garage and extending into the eaves and attic of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 10:30 p.m. The only occupant of the home during the fire, along with two family dogs, was able to self-evacuate before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

Crews were called to a second fire in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue after reports of a fire in a vacant, one-and-a-half storey home at 10:52 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the house. Crews initially launched a defensive attack, knocking down flames enough to allow the crews to transition into an interior offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control at 11:19 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damages are available.

Firefighters responded to their final fire at a condominium complex in the 300 block of Park West Drive just before 2:40 a.m, Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire on the balcony of one of the suites and launched an attack. The fire was declared under control around 3 a.m.

One person in the suite was evacuated by crews and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, and due to the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The city is reminding residents that butts should be put in a deep and wide metal container filled partway with sand or water.

When disposing of butts in the trash, make sure to douse them with water first.