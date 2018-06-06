These are the Top 5 causes of house fires: Winnipeg fire investigator

Every year in Winnipeg, firefighters respond to, on average, 1,500 calls related to house fires.

While some blazes spark out of the blue, Fire Investigations Coordinator Jason Fedoriw said the vast majority of house fires are preventable.

He compiled a list of the top five causes for house fires in Winnipeg. In no particular order they are:

cooking fires in the kitchen

electrical failure

improperly maintained dryers

careless disposal of smoking materials

arson

Fedoriw offered up a number of prevention tips on how home owners can avoid house fires.

Cooking

When you are cooking, he said, stay in the kitchen.

“If you’re cooking anything, especially if you’re heating oil, any type of cooking, don’t leave the kitchen to fold laundry, or go outside and do other stuff,” Fedoriw warned.

“Remember to set a timer to remind you, if you do have something on the stove.”

Electrical failure

When it comes to extension cords, Fedoriw said they should only be used as a temporary source of electricity, should not be overloaded and should not be covered.

“Make sure they’re not covered by any rugs or cupboards, or if they’re underneath the legs of a couch, or being pinched or anything, just ensure that they’re free of any obstructions and they run in a straight line.”

Dryers

Fedoriw pointed out that lint in a dryer could spark a fire because of the heat generated by the appliance.

“So you have a combustible material building up, and you have a heat source, so you put that together along with the atmospheric air and the oxygen, you have a possibility for a fire to start.”

Cleaning out the lint trap, as well as any hoses, will help prevent a flare up, Fedoriw advised.

Careless disposal of smoking materials

Smokers beware — careless disposal of smoking materials is another way your house could go up in flames.

“If you’re smoking outside, or on a patio or deck or something, be careful to have the proper ashtray — a can with water in it to extinguish — to make sure it’s extinguished.”

Butting out in planters is a bad idea Fedoriw said, especially if they contain peat moss.

“Peat moss does dry out and is a flammable organic material. Cigarettes or any smoking material put into that peat moss would act as a competent ignition source, and it could start a fire and spread to surrounding combustible materials in that area and spread to the house.”

Arson

Rounding out the top five list is arson. Fedoriw explained that while you can’t stop someone from lighting a match, you can prevent arson by cleaning up your yard.

“What we see a lot of, is a lot of materials being piled up in the back alleys and the backyards, and then there’s opportunity there for those materials — those combustible materials — being lit.”

Fedoriw said these tips not only protect your property but also neighbouring ones because fires can easily spread through fences, sheds and garages.

Since house fires can occur any time of the year, Fedoriw suggested it is important to ensure sure you have working smoke alarms and to check them every month.