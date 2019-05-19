Man struck by vehicle in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood in critical condition

A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to the scene at King Street West and Jameson Avenue just before noon for reports of a pedestrian being struck,

A police spokesperson told Global News that two vehicles collided at the intersection, and one of them struck the pedestrian, pinning him underneath the car.

Nearby citizens attempted to lift the car off of him. Police said he was eventually freed and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

“Our traffic services are now reconstructing what happened, taking photographs, we’re looking for witnesses to interview them,” Insp. Jim Gottel told Global News. “We’re also trying to determine if there’s any video in the area that might have captured the accident.”

Investigators have not provided any more information on the victim.

Roads in the area have been closed to allow police to conduct the investigation.