Toronto police seek security footage after pedestrian struck in Markham
Toronto police are looking for security or dashcam footage after a female pedestrian was struck in Markham.
Officers responded the call at 5:15 p.m. on May 2 to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road.
A 47-year-old woman was walking in the south side crosswalk of Steeles Avenue East, crossing Markham Road.
Investigators said a 41-year-old man was driving a Toyota and attempted to make a left-hand turn at the intersection. The victim was crossing when he stuck them.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
