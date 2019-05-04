Toronto police seek security footage after pedestrian struck in Markham

Toronto police are looking for security or dashcam footage after a female pedestrian was struck in Markham.

Officers responded the call at 5:15 p.m. on May 2 to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road.

READ MORE: 2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham: York Regional Police

A 47-year-old woman was walking in the south side crosswalk of Steeles Avenue East, crossing Markham Road.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man was driving a Toyota and attempted to make a left-hand turn at the intersection. The victim was crossing when he stuck them.

WATCH: Toronto police investigating suspicious death at commercial building

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.