Farmhouse fire leaves Central Huron senior dead: OPP

Provincial police say an elderly Central Huron man has died following a farmhouse fire in Huron County.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to a two-storey farmhouse fire west of Londesborough.

Officers arrived on scene with the North Huron Fire Department to find the farmhouse fully engulfed.

The fire was later extinguished and when authorities searched the charred farmhouse, a man was found dead inside.

The deceased has been identified as Brian Radford, 62, of Central Huron.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal fire is urged to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314. Information may also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).