Sudbury doctor faces 9 child pornography charges

Sudbury, Ont. – A doctor in Sudbury, Ont., has been suspended from work as he faces nine child pornography charges.

Police say the 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of accessing child porn and two counts of possessing child porn.

The investigation began in April, when police say staff at Health Sciences North reported “concerning activity” on a hospital computer.

They say a number of search warrants and a forensic investigation found child porn on the device.

Health Sciences North says in a statement that it “suspended the privileges of a physician” until legal matters are completed.

A spokesman said the hospital could not comment further as legal proceedings were underway.

