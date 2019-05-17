Sudbury doctor faces 9 child pornography charges

Sudbury, Ont. – A doctor in Sudbury, Ont., has been suspended from work as he faces nine child pornography charges.
Police say the 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of accessing child porn and two counts of possessing child porn.
READ MORE: Police recover bodies of Ontario couple who went missing on helicopter flight
The investigation began in April, when police say staff at Health Sciences North reported “concerning activity” on a hospital computer.
They say a number of search warrants and a forensic investigation found child porn on the device.
READ MORE: Sudbury CTV reporter charged with child pornography offences
Health Sciences North says in a statement that it “suspended the privileges of a physician” until legal matters are completed.
A spokesman said the hospital could not comment further as legal proceedings were underway.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.