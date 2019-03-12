Canada
March 12, 2019 9:45 am

Police recover bodies of Ontario couple who went missing on helicopter flight

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nicole and Jody Blais went missing earlier last week after heading to Kapuskasing, Ont., by helicopter.

Facebook
A A

KAPUSKASING, Ont. – Provincial police say they’ve recovered the bodies of a man and woman who went missing while travelling by helicopter in northern Ontario.

They say 47-year-old Nicole Blais and 49-year-old Jody Blais were last seen on March 4 leaving Sudbury, Ont.

Police say the couple was scheduled to fly back to a hanger near their home town of Kapuskasing, Ont., but never arrived.

READ MORE: Search efforts continue for couple who went missing on helicopter flight to Kapuskasing, Ont.

They say a search plane found the wreckage of the helicopter the couple were travelling in on Monday, along with their bodies.

Police did not say where the helicopter was found.

They say both provincial police and the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the circumstances of the crash.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bodies
Couple
Helicopter
Jody Blais
Kapuskasing
Missing
Nicole Blais
Ontario
Recovered
Sudbury

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.