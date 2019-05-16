Manitoba Public Insurance, police agencies team up for RoadWatch campaign

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is set to launch its annual RoadWatch program – a campaign against impaired driving that has resulted in more than 2,200 drivers taken off Manitoba roads over the past decade.

RoadWatch, which begins on the May long weekend and runs until November, brings an enhanced police presence on Manitoba’s streets and highways, especially on holiday weekends. Police in Winnipeg, Brandon, Morden and Winkler are all participating, as are the Manitoba RCMP.

“RoadWatch has been a highly effective road safety strategy in keeping Manitoba roadways safe,” said MPI vice-president for communications Satvir Jatana.

“All road users are encouraged to commit to road safety and help save the 100 people who are killed, on average, on our public roadways.

“RoadWatch’s high-visibility roadside check stops, when combined with public awareness and education, send a strong message that illegal and high-risk driving behaviours such as impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and non-use of seatbelts will not be tolerated.”

MPI said 70 people were killed in auto crashes last year, with 45 of those deaths connected to impaired driving.

