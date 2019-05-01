Day-drinking results in impaired charges for Winnipeg driver
A A
A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg police said the man blew more than four times the legal limit.
WATCH: How many drinks is too many under new impaired driving rules?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.