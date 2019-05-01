Day-drinking results in impaired charges for Winnipeg driver

A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the man blew more than four times the legal limit.

Think Impaired Driving only happens at night or on weekends? #WPSTraffic charged a 23-year-old male with impaired driving following a single-vehicle mid-morning collision on Tuesday. He blew more than four times the legal limit (360 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood). #YDUI — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 1, 2019

