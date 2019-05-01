Crime
Day-drinking results in impaired charges for Winnipeg driver

A man was busted for impaired driving Tuesday morning by Winnipeg police.

A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the man blew more than four times the legal limit.

