Frankford, Ont., woman wins $250K from scratch ticket

Evelyn Paro of Frankford, Ont., won a quarter of a million dollars on a scratch ticket.

A Frankford, Ont., woman brought home a quarter of a million dollars after winning the jackpot from a lottery scratch ticket.

“I was out for a walk with my daughter and granddaughter when I discovered my win,” explained 63-year-old retiree Evelyn Paro.

Paro won the money from the Instant $250 Grand scratch ticket, which costs $10 to play.

The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.77 for that particular scratch ticket.

Evelyn, a married mother of three and grandmother of three, said a trip to Nova Scotia is in her immediate plans.

“I am going to see the ocean,” she said. “Then I’m going to purchase a car and save the rest.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Grocery & Gas Bar on Riverside Parkway in Frankford.

