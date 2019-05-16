Frankford, Ont., woman wins $250K from scratch ticket
A Frankford, Ont., woman brought home a quarter of a million dollars after winning the jackpot from a lottery scratch ticket.
“I was out for a walk with my daughter and granddaughter when I discovered my win,” explained 63-year-old retiree Evelyn Paro.
READ MORE: Check your pockets: Unclaimed winning lottery ticket near expiry in Toronto
Paro won the money from the Instant $250 Grand scratch ticket, which costs $10 to play.
The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.77 for that particular scratch ticket.
Evelyn, a married mother of three and grandmother of three, said a trip to Nova Scotia is in her immediate plans.
WATCH: Dream Home Lottery supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters
“I am going to see the ocean,” she said. “Then I’m going to purchase a car and save the rest.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Grocery & Gas Bar on Riverside Parkway in Frankford.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.