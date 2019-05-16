16-year-old boy charged with drunk driving in Guelph

Guelph police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with drunk driving after he was pulled over early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria and York roads at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a possible impaired driver.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize 1 kg of cocaine, 2 Waterloo region men charged

They located the driver and conducted a breathalyzer test. Police said the young driver failed the test and was arrested.

The boy faces several charges, including driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08 and driving as a novice with a blood-alcohol level above zero.

He will appear in court on May 29.