Crime
May 15, 2019 11:35 am

Guelph police seize 1 kg of cocaine, 2 Waterloo region men charged

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say officers have seized one kilogram of cocaine and arrested two men from Waterloo region.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

Guelph police say two men from Waterloo region are facing charges after seizing one kilogram of cocaine on Tuesday.

Through the month of May, the drug unit has been investigating a supply of cocaine and other substances, police said in a statement.

Along with the cocaine, police said officers seized 50 Percocet pills, nearly $3,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Most of $80K of seized fentanyl was actually carfentanil: Guelph police

A 23-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old Waterloo man both face a long list of trafficking-related charges.

The Kitchener man was also charged with two counts of driving while suspended.

Police didn’t say where the seizure and arrests happened, but both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

WATCH: 3 people arrested in breakup of major drug smuggling ring in Ontario

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Guelph
Guelph cocaine
Guelph cocaine trafficking
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police cocaine
Guelph police cocaine trafficking
Guelph police trafficking
Guelph trafficking

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.