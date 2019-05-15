Guelph police seize 1 kg of cocaine, 2 Waterloo region men charged

Guelph police say two men from Waterloo region are facing charges after seizing one kilogram of cocaine on Tuesday.

Through the month of May, the drug unit has been investigating a supply of cocaine and other substances, police said in a statement.

Along with the cocaine, police said officers seized 50 Percocet pills, nearly $3,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old Waterloo man both face a long list of trafficking-related charges.

The Kitchener man was also charged with two counts of driving while suspended.

Police didn’t say where the seizure and arrests happened, but both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

