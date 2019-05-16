Canada
May 16, 2019 12:23 pm

Tickets on sale for Peterborough Air Show featuring aerial demonstrations

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will headline the Peterborough Air Show in September.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the SkyHawks — the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team — are among the lead attractions of the Peterborough Air Show this September.

Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 21-22 event, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Peterborough Airport.

Other aerial demonstrations will include Rick Volker, Todd Farrell, MKT Aerobatics and the Great War Flying Museum. There will also be aircraft displays, food vendors and kids’ activities throughout the weekend.

“We are thrilled with the lineup of performances we have assembled to celebrate the airport’s 50th anniversary,” said airport general manager Trent Gervais. “There really is something for everyone, from heart-stopping excitement to graceful manoeuvres and everything in between.”

Tickets are available at the Peterborough Memorial Centre website or at the box office on Lansdowne Street West. Adult tickets are $30, a family pass is $70 and a VIP Experience is $200 (plus applicable taxes and fees). Ticket pricing is also available for children, youth, students, seniors and veterans.

“We are happy to announce Ricart Promotion and Recognition as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Peterborough Air Show,” said the city’s corporate sponsorship co-ordinator, Scott Elliott. “It’s great to see their tremendous support.”

For more information on the air show, visit the event’s website.

