What’s open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day (Monday).

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario – open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Casa Loma – open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
CN Tower – open between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – open between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum – open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo – open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Alcohol

Beer Store – closed
LCBO – closed

Malls

CF Fairview Mall – closed
Scarborough Town Centre – closed
CF Sherway Gardens – closed
CF Shops at Don Mills – closed
CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Yorkdale – closed

Public transportation

GO Transit – holiday service
TTC – holiday service

Services

Canada Post mail delivery – service is cancelled on Monday.
Government offices – closed
Toronto Public Library – closed

