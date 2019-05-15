Navigation restrictions lifted for Muskoka

The navigation restrictions that were implemented at the end of April for Muskoka in the wake of flooding were lifted Tuesday by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

People are now able to travel on Lake Muskoka, the Moon River and the north and south branches of the Muskoka River due to improved safety conditions, including lower water and slower currents.

READ MORE: Ontario’s disaster recovery program activated for Muskoka Lakes

“I am pleased to see the improved situation in the Muskoka area. We continue to work with municipalities and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens,” Garneau said in a statement.

While the navigation order has been lifted in Muskoka, OPP say, the waterways affected by flooding still have hidden dangers.

READ MORE: Bracebridge lifts flooding state of emergency

Fast-moving water and unexpected debris at or below the water’s surface pose a risk to boaters, police say.

People who are boating in the Muskoka region for the long weekend should take extra caution and wear life-jackets, officers add.

Bracebridge, Huntsville and Muskoka Lakes — three of the six Muskoka municipalities — were previously under states of emergency due to flooding.

WATCH: Ontario government promises task force to help flooded cottage country