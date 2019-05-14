Ontario’s disaster recovery program activated for Muskoka Lakes

On Tuesday, the Ontario government activated its program that will provide financial assistance to those eligible who have been affected by flooding in Muskoka Lakes

The Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarions program was activated on May 3 in Bracebridge and Huntsville due to flooding that inundated both of the towns.

Since May 3, water levels have decreased by 24 inches on the Moon River, by 18 inches on Lake Muskoka and by five inches on lakes Joseph and Rosseau.

As water levels continue to decline, Muskoka Lakes will prepare for the recovery from the flooding.

The navigation restrictions by Transport Canada for Lake Muskoka, the Moon River, and the north and south branches of the Muskoka River remain in place. People who can only access their property by boat are exempt from the restrictions.

Muskoka Lakes officials are recommending all sandbags be kept in place until water levels decline.

In Muskoka Lakes, sandbag drop-offs will be located at 3951 Muskoka Rd. 169, 1078 Raymond Rd. and 1158 Ranwood Rd. during the recovery phase.

Muskoka Lakes remains in a state of emergency due to flooding.

Nearby Bracebridge and Huntsville both lifted their states of emergency.