Scotty the T. Rex featured on ‘CBS This Morning’

Scotty the famous Saskatchewan T. rex had his 15 minutes of fame Wednesday, as he made his CBS This Morning debut.

He was featured on the show during a live hit via CBS correspondent Jamie Yuccas, two days ahead of the opening of Scotty’s display at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

READ MORE: Alberta paleontologists confirm ‘Scotty’ is world’s biggest Tyrannosaurus rex

Here's a first look at the largest tyrannosaurus rex ever to roam the earth. The massive creature, named Scotty, weighed an estimated 20,000 pounds — about 8,000 more than the average T. rex — and will soon go on display at the @royalsaskmuseum in Canada.https://t.co/DOOTXIMp5i pic.twitter.com/uIe64BW2qq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 15, 2019

“Great Scott!” could be seen written across the bottom of the screen during a five-minute feature on Scotty.

The feature included anchors Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, and John Dickerson bantering about Scotty and throwing back to Yuccas regarding the dinosaur’s gender.

An article on Scotty was also shared across CBS platforms.

Scotty is the largest T. rex to ever roam the earth, according to a study done by University of Alberta paleontologists. Scott Persons, who led the study, was also interviewed in the CBS feature. He led the team that reconstructed Scotty.

READ MORE: Scotty the T. rex’s original home set to open for the summer

The original site where Scotty was found in Eastend, Sask., opens to the public this Saturday, and will remain open until Labour Day.

The display of Scotty at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum will be open to the public beginning Friday.