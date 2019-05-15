Calgary Stampede

May 15, 2019 8:30 am
Updated: May 16, 2019 8:35 am

Calgary Stampede: New midway food for 2019

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Global News’ Gil Tucker is taste-testing some of the new foods that will be on the midway at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede is giving visitors a sneak peek at new food and drinks that will be available for purchase at the midway in 2019.

On Wednesday, officials unveiled 50 new tasty treats for sale at the Stampede grounds, including pickle ice cream and pickle cotton candy, butter beer ice cream, and a Beyond Meat pizza.

Also new for 2019, the Calgary Stampede is teaming up with Food Network Canada to offer midway food tours. The tours, called Take a Bite Outta Stampede, offers guests a taste of new foods and a chance to meet the vendors who created them.

WATCH: James Radke from the Calgary Stampede join Global News Morning Calgary to reveal the new food items that will be featured at the Stampede this year.


“We want to create the opportunity for guests to really get to know the creative culinary geniuses behind the food,” Calgary Stampede spokesperson James Radke said in a news release.

“Our vendors do such an incredible job of crafting some spectacular and inventive dishes every year, which truly makes the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable.”

Tours will run weekdays starting Friday, July 5, followed by Monday, July 8 until Friday, July 12.

Tickets are $79, which include admission for the same day of your scheduled tour, and can be booked online at the Calgary Stampede website.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 – 14.

BELOW: Take a look at the new foods available at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Deep-fried Artichoke Hearts

Bacon Onion Rings on a Stick

Bacon Pancake Dipper

BBQ Chicken Hearts on a Stick

Beyond Meat™ Pizza

Bucking Hot Perogies

Butter Beer Ice Cream

Cereal Sugar Mini Doughnuts

The Chana Tator Tots

Cheesy Ramen Dog

FLAMIN’ HOT® CHEETOS® Corndog

Cherry Bomb Pizza

Chocolate Chip Doughnut

Deep-fried Chicken Skins

Deep-fried Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake on a Stick

Churro Cone

Cinnamon Bun Mini Doughnuts

Cotton Candy Mini Doughnuts

Cotton Candy Taco

Curry Wurst

Deep-fried Twizzlers™

Devils Ramen

Dill Pickle Pop

Flamin’ Frog Legs

Funnel Cake Pizza

Gold Ice Cream

Garlic Parmesan Freakk Fries

Granny’s Apple Pie Smoothie

The Hangover Cure Arepa

Deep-fried Ice Pop

Italian Taco

King Spammy

Mochi Ice Cream

Monster Bug Bowl

Octo Leg

Octo Lolly

Flamin’ Philly Cheesesteak

Pickle Cotton Candy

Pickle Ice Cream

Pizza Perogies

Rainbow Oreos™

Rose Lemonade

Smoked Turkey Taco

The Snickle Dog

Tipsy Tacos

Tokyo Street Dog

Creamy Truffle Lobster Dumplings

Veggie Corndog

White Chocolate Cheesecake Mini Doughnuts

Wild Boar Bacon Elk Burger

For more information on each of the new food items, visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.

