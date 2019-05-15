Calgary Stampede: New midway food for 2019

The Calgary Stampede is giving visitors a sneak peek at new food and drinks that will be available for purchase at the midway in 2019.

On Wednesday, officials unveiled 50 new tasty treats for sale at the Stampede grounds, including pickle ice cream and pickle cotton candy, butter beer ice cream, and a Beyond Meat pizza.

Also new for 2019, the Calgary Stampede is teaming up with Food Network Canada to offer midway food tours. The tours, called Take a Bite Outta Stampede, offers guests a taste of new foods and a chance to meet the vendors who created them.

“We want to create the opportunity for guests to really get to know the creative culinary geniuses behind the food,” Calgary Stampede spokesperson James Radke said in a news release.

“Our vendors do such an incredible job of crafting some spectacular and inventive dishes every year, which truly makes the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable.”

Tours will run weekdays starting Friday, July 5, followed by Monday, July 8 until Friday, July 12.

Tickets are $79, which include admission for the same day of your scheduled tour, and can be booked online at the Calgary Stampede website.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 – 14.

