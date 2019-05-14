Two sent to hospital after fire at North Okanagan farm

Two people were sent to hospital following a shed fire at a rural farm in the North Okanagan on Tuesday morning.

The shed was completely engulfed in flames, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, who were called to the 4700 block of McLeery Road in Spallumcheen just before 11 a.m.

Police say the fire was quickly extinguished, but not before two farm employees received moderate burns to their bodies.

“Two employees of the farm sustained injuries as a result of the fire and were transported to the nearest medical facility, with one being airlifted out by the B.C. Ambulance Service,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Fire investigators remain on scene. However, there is no indication that the fire is suspicious at this time and may have been caused by a propane-powered pressure washer being used by farm staff, shortly before the fire broke out.”

Police added no animals were injured as a result of the fire.