Fire traps miners underground at Nutrien’s Allan, Sask., potash mine

An overnight fire left 63 people trapped underground at Nutrien’s Allan potash mine south of Saskatoon.

A Nutrien spokesperson said the blaze broke out at the mine early Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson said emergency response crews were able to put the fire out, and the miners made their way to underground shelters.

All the workers have since been brought to the surface, the company said.

Underground shelters are stocked with food, aid and other supplies.

The Town of Allan said the mine has very close ties to the community.

“Maybe 15 to 20 per cent of the town, I’m not even sure, but a lot of people work at the mine and live in Allan. We do, have had and will continue to foster a really good relationship with the mine,” Mayor Les Alm said.

He added the fire sparked while the mine’s emergency crews were fresh from a rescue competition in the town about a week ago.

“So for them to have a fire underground right now, their mine rescue teams are at the top of their game,” Alm said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There is no word when operations at the mine will resume.

