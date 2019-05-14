Nutrien cutting jobs, production at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine

Jobs are being lost at Nutrien’s Vanscoy, Sask., potash mine after the company announced on Tuesday that production is being reduced at the facility.

Nutrien said operational capability at the mine southwest of Saskatoon is being cut from 2.2-million tonnes to 1.7-million tonnes annually.

Related Nutrien outlook falls below expectations due to trade dispute

READ MORE: Producers not happy with changes to Saskatchewan’s potash production tax

Roughly 20 staff and 60 hourly positions are being lost at the mine, Nutrien said, which will take effect in the third quarter.

“Nutrien is committed to supporting the transition for our impacted employees and their families during this difficult period,” Susan Jones, CEO of Nutrien Potash, said in a statement.

“We will do all that we can to relocate employees to job vacancies across our network. The changes announced today will allow our Vanscoy site to operate in a more sustainable state and provide remaining employees a more stable future.”

READ MORE: Nutrien CEO explains decision to move 2 executives to Saskatoon in 2019

Production is expected to increase at its lower-cost mines, Nutrien said, and the company said around 80 vacancies are anticipated at its other operations in Saskatchewan during the remainder of 2019.

Jones said the company remains focused on remaining competitive in the potash market and sees an opportunity for growth in its operations in the province.