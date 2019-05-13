No injuries after 2 residents evacuated from Calgary home during fire

Working smoke alarms allowed two residents of a northwest Calgary neighbourhood to evacuate their home when a fire started on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on Citadel Close at about 2:15 p.m., spokesperson Carol Henke said.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the basement. It was significantly damaged and Henke said the rest of the home sustained smoke damage. As a result, the basement was deemed structurally compromised.

“Fire can very quickly compromise the floor if it burns through the beams. That’s what happened in this case,” Henke said. “It creates a spongy situation on the floor and if enough weight is put on it, fire crews can fall through into the basement.”

Because of the structural concerns, investigators could only do a primary search of the home.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Henke said.

No injuries were reported and no other homes in the area were affected.