May 12, 2019 8:53 am

Calgary Fire Department responding to three house fires in Arbour Lake

By Digital Journalist  Global News

CFD received several calls reporting flames, explosions and cars on fire in the northwest community.

Mike Hills / Global News
The Calgary Fire Department is on the scene of multiple house fires in the northwest community of Arbour Lake.

Crews were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. following several calls to 911 reporting flames coming from multiple homes and cars in the area.

There were also reports of explosions.

CFD confirmed three separate homes and vehicles were on fire when they arrived on scene.

Eight residents were evacuated due to the fire, and one was taken to hospital for a minor injury.

According to fire officials, the fires are under control and crews are working to find any remaining hot spots.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fires.

More to come… 

