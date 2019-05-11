CFD responds to fire at vacant home in Marlborough

The Calgary Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough.

Fire crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the 5000 block of Maryvale Drive NE for reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, a vacant home and detached garage were on fire.

READ MORE: Family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support following deaths of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson

According to the battalion chief, the fire was quickly knocked down.

There were no injuries caused by the fire.

Enmax was also called in due to some downed power lines in the area.

READ MORE: Fiance of Canadian killed in 2017 London Bridge attack describes moments before her death

A fire investigator is now at the scene and the cause has yet to be determined.

More to come…