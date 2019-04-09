No smoke alarms in Calgary housing unit damaged by fire

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a multi-family building in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

The call came in at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Calgary Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the building near 42 Street and 17 Avenue S.E., smoke was seen coming from a unit on the second floor.

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said the fire was found in the bathroom of the suite, which did not have a working smoke alarm.

“It looks like it might be related to an electrical issue at this point,” Henke said, adding that a fire investigator was on scene working to determine the exact cause.

Henke said no one was injured and those inside were able to self-evacuate.

The fire caused damage to the ceiling of the bathroom and other parts of the home.

Henke said there were smoke alarms in the hallway of the building, but a number of other units did not have smoke alarms.

“Every residence should have working smoke alarms – those are your first warning device to let you know there’s an issue, and as soon as you discover a fire, call 911 right away,” Henke said.