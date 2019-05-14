London police lay murder charge in Connaught Avenue death

A 38-year-old London man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a man was found dead in the city’s east end Monday afternoon with what officers described as “obvious trauma.”

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the area of 165 Connaught Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, police said a man was found dead inside the apartment building.

Shortly after finding a deceased victim, a man was arrested nearby, police said.

READ MORE: Man found dead with ‘obvious trauma’ in Connaught Ave. apartment, another taken into custody: London police

In an update Tuesday, police identified the victim as Issara Nordinr, 55, of London.

Samnang Kong, 38, of London has been charged with second-degree murder in the probe.

Officers added that further investigation revealed the two were known to each other, and were together in Nordinr’s home prior to the altercation.

The accused remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday. Police said an autopsy was also scheduled to take place Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s the third homicide investigation in the city this year.

WATCH: London police issue new footage in decade-long murder investigation (March 22)