Man found dead with ‘obvious trauma’ in Connaught Ave. apartment, another taken into custody: London police

A man was found dead Monday afternoon with what London police call “obvious trauma,” after being called to an apartment building in the east end.

Officers arrived at 165 Connaught Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to reports of an unresponsive male.

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the man who was found dead inside the home until next of kin are notified. Shortly after the discovery, they say they took another man into custody nearby.

A citizen reporter tells 980 CFPL there was a disagreement between a father and a son.

London police’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).