Crime
May 14, 2019 2:03 pm

Barrie police searching for suspects after 2 reported break-ins

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The Barrie Police Service is searching for as many as three suspects after two reported break-ins in the area.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Barrie police are searching for up to three possible suspects after two break-ins were reported at two separate local stores last month.

On April 17, the Hasty Market on Cundles Road East was reportedly broken into, police say, and on April 25, Little Eleven Convenience on Yonge Street was the scene of a reported break-in.

According to officers, both incidents occurred shortly after midnight and a large quantity of cigarettes was reportedly stolen both times.

The suspects may have been using a dark blue or black Dodge Caravan, police say.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2642 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.

