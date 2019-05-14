‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ teaser trailer: Angelina Jolie’s villain returns
The teaser trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to Maleficent, is here.
Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively — two characters from the Disney animated classic Sleeping Beauty whose untold story was brought to life on screen in 2014’s Maleficent.
They are joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.
The synopsis of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil says the story is “a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”
The movie is directed by Joachim Rønning and is based on a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It is produced by Joe Roth, Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.
Fans of the Disney movie took to Twitter with excitement once the teaser trailer was released.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theatres Oct. 18.
Watch the trailer in the video above.Follow @KatieScottNews
