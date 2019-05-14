Kingston conservation authority issues flood watch for inland lakes

Kingston’s local conservation authority has issued a flood watch for smaller lakes in the area as a result of consistent rainfall over the last few days.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority (CRCA) is calling for up to 25 millimetres of rain to fall in the Kingston region by the end of Tuesday.

The ground is already near saturation and has limited ability to absorb any more water.

According to the CRCA, flooding is at greatest risk in the Cataraqui River watershed, especially Colonel By, Cranberry Lake and Sand Lake, and in the Gananoque River watershed, notably near Lower Beverley Lake, Upper Beverley Lake and Singleton Lake.

Nevertheless, the local watershed authority is not predicting widespread flooding in the region.

On May 14, the conservation authority issued a weather safety statement, warning boaters of higher-than-normal water flow through dams for this time of year.

The local organization is urging boaters to use caution near dams and fast-flowing watercourses and to avoid the edge of the watershed near hydro lines.