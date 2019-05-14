Suspect wanted after purses reported stolen from store in White Oaks Mall
London police have released a surveillance image and are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the reported theft of several purses from a store in White Oaks Mall.
Officers were called to the store just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, a suspect stole a number of purses from a store in the mall on Wellington Road South and then fled the area in a dark-coloured Chevrolet Uplander with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The investigation is ongoing.
