Crime
May 14, 2019 12:31 pm

Suspect wanted after purses reported stolen from store in White Oaks Mall

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a number of purses.

via London Police Service
A A

London police have released a surveillance image and are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the reported theft of several purses from a store in White Oaks Mall.

READ MORE: $12k gold chain stolen from Michael Hill jewelry store at Southcentre Mall

Officers were called to the store just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a suspect stole a number of purses from a store in the mall on Wellington Road South and then fled the area in a dark-coloured Chevrolet Uplander with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chevrolet Uplander
Crime
london mall theft
London Police
purse theif
purse thief
purses stolen White Oaks Mall
surveillance image
Suspect Wanted
Theft
theft White Oaks Mall
White Oaks Mall

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.