Winnipeg police looking to ID robbers caught on video
Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects who were captured on video surveillance after a man was robbed in late March.
Police said the victim, 54, got off a bus near Main Street and Jefferson Avenue on the morning of March 22 and was robbed of his wallet by three men.
Although the victim wasn’t injured, police said his bank card – from the stolen wallet – was used at a number of nearby businesses.
The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public’s help to identify the two suspects who were captured on video.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
