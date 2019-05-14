Missing Miramichi girl, 11, and her great-grandfather located safe: police

The Miramichi Police Force say an 11-year-old girl and her 76-year-old great-grandfather who were reported missing Monday night have been located safe and sound.

Extensive searches were conducted by police for Chloe Burke and Joseph Doyle. It’s believed that the pair were last seen in Craigville and that Doyle may have been confused and unaware of his surroundings.

“From what it appears, it looks like Joe got his vehicle stuck on a dirt road in some type of a mudhole. They obviously spent the night in the vehicle,” Cummings said. “He walked out with his granddaughter to a gas station with a gas can to get some gas.”

“He was unable to speak French and the clerk wasn’t able to speak English, and the clerk recognized that maybe something just wasn’t quite right,” he added.

Doyle and his great-granddaughter were out for a drive until he was supposed to pick up his daughter from work, but they didn’t show up, according to police.

Cummings said worried family members called police after 9:15 p.m.

“This was out of character for (Joseph), and obviously (family members) were concerned,” Cummings said. “There’s been some indication that he may be suffering from some forgetfulness lately, and types of things that come with being 76 sometimes.”

Cummings said an amber alert wasn’t considered because the incident didn’t meet criteria for the alert, as Burke wasn’t abducted and there was no reported risk of serious injury or death to her.

​He said the Miramichi Ground Search and Rescue team was on standby, but they had no specific location for them to search without having any clues on whereabouts.

Cummings said this story could have had a different outcome, so he’s pleased the two were found safe.