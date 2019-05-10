Missing Woman
May 10, 2019 9:55 pm

Selkirk RCMP look for missing woman believed to be in Winnipeg or Ste. Anne

Selkirk RCMP are looking for Troy Chenelle Roulette.

RCMP in Selkirk are looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen on April 26.

Troy Chenelle Roulette has been in contact with friends and family since then, but not seen. Roulette is believed to be in Winnipeg or the Ste. Anne area.

She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair with blonde highlights.

Roulette was last seen wearing a red shirt and camouflage-coloured jacket. She wears glasses and has a tattoo of a rose on her hand.

 

