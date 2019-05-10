Police seeking public’s help to track down missing teen
A missing teenage boy may be in downtown Winnipeg or the West Broadway area, said Winnipeg police.
Alexander Turner, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of April 10 in the Elmwood area, but police said he may frequent the inner city.
Turner is described as 5’0″, 180 lbs, with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, green pants, and black shoes, and carrying a brown backpack and three garbage bags.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. Police are concerned for his well-being.
