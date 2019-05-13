Paul Brandt bound for Queen City Ex

He’s Saskatchewan bound now – Paul Brandt is set to take the stage at the Queen City Ex.

The Canadian country artist will perform Aug. 3 with a mix of new music and classics like, I Do, My Heart Has a History, and Alberta Bound.

Brandt is the final Queen City Ex concert announcement.

“Paul Brandt puts on an incredible performance each time he comes to Saskatchewan,” said Chelsea Galloway, REAL’s major events and entertainment manager.

“We jumped at the opportunity to treat our fairgoers to such a high-calibre, decorated Canadian artist!”

Brandt was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and Western Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

The concert is free with the purchase of an admission pass to the Queen City Ex. Passes can be purchased online.

Queen City Ex takes place July 31 – Aug. 4.

WATCH BELOW: Paul Brandt sings ‘Small Towns and Big Dreams’ at Humboldt Broncos memorial (April 2018)