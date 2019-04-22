Tom Cochrane, April Wine co-headlining Queen City Ex in Regina

Tom Cochrane and April Wine are co-headlining a concert during the Queen City Ex in Regina.

The Canadian rock legends will take to the stage on Aug. 1.

“We’re excited to bring not one, but two major, headlining acts to the Queen City Ex,” Chelsea Galloway, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) major events and entertainment manager, said in a release.

“Classic rock has such a strong fan base in our community and we’re thrilled to offer the opportunity for fairgoers to take in both high-energy, entertaining acts for the price of one.

“This announcement is another example of the major investment we’ve made into this year’s event to bring more value for our fairgoers.”

Tom Cochrane will hit the stage at 5:30 p.m., with April Wine performing at 10 p.m.

Cochrane has won eight Juno awards and is a member of both the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame.

April Wine, who formed in 1969, has released more than 20 albums and 11 Juno nominations. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2009.

Other acts announced for the 2019 Queen City Ex are 98 Degrees and O-Town on July 31.

Admissions to the concerts are free with the purchase of a gate admission.