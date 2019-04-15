98 Degrees and O-Town to perform in Regina at Queen City Ex

Saskatchewan residents have the chance to relive the 90s when Regina welcomes two of the decades more popular pop bands.

98 Degrees and O-Town will kick off the concert series at Queen City Ex, running from July 31-Aug. 4.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) made the announcement on Monday.

“We are so excited to bring these two acts to the Queen City Ex,” said Chelsea Galloway, REAL’s major events and entertainment manager.

“The boy-band era back in the late ‘90s and early 2000s holds so much nostalgia for so many people. We can’t think of a better way to get together with your group of friends for a fun night under the stars dancing and singing along to some of your favourite hits from ‘back in the day.’”

98 Degrees, anchored by Nick Lachey, hit the scene in 1997 and sold 10 million records with chart-toppers such as Because of You, I Do and The Hardest Thing.

O-Town is best known for their musical reality show Making the Band, which began in 1999.

The band released two full-length albums which included two number 1 singles Liquid Dreams and All or Nothing.

The concert is free to attend with the purchase of a Queen City Ex gate admission pass. Passes can be purchased at QueenCityEx.com.