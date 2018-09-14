Summer’s final weekend packed with lots to do in London

Summer may be nearing its final days, but the Forest City is still bumping with end of season events.

Harris Park will be bumping with electronic dance music (EDM) and ’90s beats this weekend. In the east end, the Western fair will wrap up its final days.

On Sunday, Rewind in the Park will bring fans back to the era of video countdowns and high school dance parties. Aqua will be headlining the legendary ’90s lineup in Harris Park, which will also feature Whigfield, Prozzak, O-Town and Spice Girls tribute band Wannabe.

But before musical nostalgia takes over, Harris Park will see some of EDM’s big names as Block Party London hits the stage Friday and Saturday.

If neither of those shows tickles your fancy, a short trip east will bring you to the annual Western fair, which ends Sunday.

The fair’s second and final demolition derby is happening Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Grandstand, and while you’re there you can enjoy some classic carnival eats.

“Such as your elephant ears, your funnel cakes, your mini donuts those are the traditions,” said Rob Lumsden, the fair’s director of facility management.

“Your cotton candy, your popcorn. We bring in these unique things that people try, but at the end of the day, we find they always go back to that staple. Everybody has their favourite,” said Lumsden.

Midway rides are also a huge attraction at the annual event. Those who have concerns about their safety don’t need to worry, the rides go through five levels of inspection.

“One is the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), which is the provincial ride inspection firm. We’ve also recently had a third-party inspection and we have two travelling ride inspectors with our company,” said Scooter Korek of North American Midway Entertainment.

“There’s also daily inspections. The most important one is our guys. I have a lot of faith in the guys who deal with our equipment every day. They’ve been with us for a long time and they know exactly what they’re doing,” said Korek.

While carnival food and midway rides are a big part of the fair, organizers don’t want you to forget about the fair’s agricultural roots.

The fair’s director of agriculture, Heather Blackwell, says they spend a lot of time making sure they bring quality livestock.

“[We have] farmers and animal husbandry experts that can talk to people and answer their questions. We have them on display all 10 days and we’re typically milking live, we’re showcasing all the breeds within the various commodities,” she said.

“It’s really significant, it may not be what people see when they come in the gates, but if you visit the Agriplex, there’s lots to see there,” said Blackwell.

The weather shouldn’t hinder any of your weekend plans.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures in the high 20s for the next three days.