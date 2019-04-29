Show covering music of Journey, Queen set for Queen City Ex

Rock’n’roll and symphony will mingle on stage this summer to bring the music of Journey and Queen to the Queen City Ex.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra and Jeans n’ Classics will meet on stage Aug. 4 for a performance covering the legendary rock bands. A pyrotechnic show will follow.

“This performance is truly something unique that you just have to experience for yourself,” Chelsea Galloway, REAL’s major events and entertainment manager, said in a press release.

READ MORE: 98 Degrees and O-Town to perform in Regina at Queen City Ex

The performance will blend symphony elements with a rock-band feel – a full orchestra, choir, and live band with vocalists.

Jeans n’ Classics is a rock band attuned to working with orchestras, and plays with “over 100 orchestras in venues throughout North America,” according to their website.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra is a full-scale professional orchestra led by music director Gordon Gerrard. The group of musicians live in and around Regina.

“We’re incredibly proud to showcase the amazing arts and culture we have here in our community,” Galloway said.

READ MORE: Tom Cochrane, April Wine co-headlining Queen City Ex in Regina

Fairgoers are encouraged to bring a chair and/or blanket and enjoy this unique experience under the stars.

The show is free with a gate admission pass to the Queen City Ex and begins at 8:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 4. It will take place at the Great Western stage in Confederation Park.

Queen City Ex takes place July 31 – Aug. 4.