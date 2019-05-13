Preliminary hearing begins for Saint John teen charged with manslaughter in death of veteran

A preliminary inquiry for William Ronald Jordan got underway Monday morning in Saint John.

Jordan, 19, stands accused of manslaughter after an alleged altercation on the Saint John boardwalk in July 2018 where Anthony Dwyer, 54, a musician and armed forces veteran, suffered a head injury and later died in hospital.

Justice Andrew LeMesurier began proceedings with a warning to the gathered public asking them to be “civil and respectful” and allow “the justice system to do its job.”

After Jordan’s first appearance, a shouting match broke out between family and friends of the accused and the victim outside of the courthouse.

This time around, judge LeMesurier reminded those gathered that if “emotions become uncontrollable” they should leave the courtroom until the danger of an outburst passes.

While the content of evidence offered Monday remains under a publication ban, the first several witnesses to take the stand were the responding officers to the incident on July 13, 2018.

The inquiry will continue Tuesday morning and when finished LeMesurier will decide if there are grounds for the trial to go ahead.

If that happens Jordan has elected to be tried by jury.