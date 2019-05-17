Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

The May long weekend is just one day away. If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan an activity on the Victoria Day holiday Monday, read on to find out what’s open and closed in Ottawa on May 20, 2019.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on the stat holiday, a handful are keeping their doors open. Call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for Victoria Day.

Shopping

All of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors on May 20, except for the Rideau Centre downtown, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores like Shoppers and Rexall are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History (in Gatineau): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Other

Banks are closed.

The ByTowne Theatre, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.

City of Ottawa services (view the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed. They’ll reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, May 21.

The provincial offences court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., are closed.

Victoria Day’s garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will take place on Tuesday, May 21. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.

All municipal child care centres are closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — but the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and the OAG Annex at city hall will remain open.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

Free parking is available at the city hall underground garage.

All other City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo is operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day. Check timetables at octranspo.com

OC Transpo service centres: The customer service centre at the Rideau mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations are closed. The OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) is closed. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Para Transpo is operating a holiday service on Victoria Day. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for May 20 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon booking line (613-842-3670) is closed. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) is open from 6 a.m to 12:30 a.m.

