London spray pads to open for the season over Victoria Day long weekend

Londoners are receiving another sign that summer is just around the corner.

Just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the city will be opening its spray pads for the season.

Starting Saturday, children will be able to enjoy a splash at all 16 spray pad locations in London.

All pads throughout the city will operate from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. A full list of locations can be found on the city’s website.

Cooling misters will also be operational at Springbank Gardens and the North London Athletic Field over the Victoria Day long weekend.

